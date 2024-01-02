Donald Trump fires back with appeal against Maine ballot ban

Washington DC - Former President Donald Trump filed an appeal on Tuesday against a ruling by the top election official in Maine that would keep him off the presidential primary ballot in the northeastern state.

Donald Trump has filed an appeal against a ruling that has barred him from presidential primary ballots in Maine. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Maine last week joined Colorado in barring Trump from appearing on the primary ballot because of his role in the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump's attorneys urged the Maine Superior Court to toss out the ruling by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, calling her a "biased decisionmaker" who "acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner."

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is ineligible to appear on the presidential primary ballot in the western state because of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Section Three of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution. The amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, was aimed at preventing supporters of the slave-holding Confederacy from being elected to Congress or from holding federal positions.

The Republican Party in Colorado has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court ruling to the Supreme Court, and the Maine case is also expected to eventually make its way to the nation's highest court.

In her decision, Bellows said the January 6 attack "occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President."