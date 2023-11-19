Donald Trump heads to Texas-Mexico border to double down on immigration

Edinburg, Texas – Donald Trump is taking his presidential campaign down to the border of Mexico on Sunday, as he seeks to double down on the hardline immigration policies that were a hallmark of his first White House term.

In recent weeks, the former president has ramped up his campaign rhetoric to extreme levels, warning that undocumented migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country" and denouncing his political opponents as "vermin."

Trump plans to visit the Texas-Mexico border Sunday with Governor Greg Abbott, a like-minded advocate of tough immigration measures. Two Republican leaders will meet in support of border security initiatives and will serve meals in Edinburg to Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and border officials ahead the Thanksgiving holiday. The two will also make remarks to the press, where Abbott is expected to endorse Trump for president.

The Texas legislature recently passed a bill that would make entry into the state without papers a crime punishable by up to two years in jail – or up to 20 years if the person refuses to leave the United States.

The bill would allow Texas officers to arrest anyone they believed was in the state without proper documentation, a power that critics say is sure to be abused.

Abbott has vowed to sign the measure into law.