Biden bashed by members of his own party after border wall flip-flop

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's decision to waive 26 environmental laws to accelerate construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border has been strongly criticized by some Democratic lawmakers .

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on the Biden administration to address the root causes of migration instead of building a border wall. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

"The Biden administration was not required to expand construction of the border wall – and they certainly were not required to waive several environmental laws to expedite the building. The President needs to take responsibility for this decision and reverse course," New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has endorsed Biden's campaign for reelection, said in a statement.

"A wall does nothing to deter people who are fleeing poverty and violence from coming to the United States," she continued.

"Walls only serve to push migrants into more remote areas, increasing their chances of death. It is a cruel policy."

The congresswoman instead urged the administration to address the root causes of migration, revisit policy toward Latin American countries, end harmful sanctions against Venezuela, and prioritize comprehensive immigration reform.