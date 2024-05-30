Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and more react to explosive hush money conviction

Donald Trump's hush money conviction has the world in an uproar, and everyone from Joe Biden to Michael Cohen had something to say in the chaotic aftermath.

Donald Trump's (pictured) hush money criminal trial conviction has the world in an uproar, and everyone from Joe Biden to Michael Cohen had something to say in the chaotic aftermath. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Trump said that the "real verdict" would be the US election in November after a New York jury convicted him on all charges in his hush money case on Thursday. "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said as he left the court. "I'm a very innocent man, and it's OK. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our constitution." Joe Biden Biden tells Black voters "I need you" in 2024, but makes no mention of a big campaign promise If anyone expected Joe Biden and his election campaign to be celebrating Donald Trump's criminal conviction, however, they were disappointed. Instead, Biden appears to be treading a fine line between reminding voters that his opponent is a convicted felon while simultaneously keeping a presidential distance above the fray.

Biden administration speak on Trump hush money verdict

The Joe Biden campaign stressed that Trump – who has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the case was political – remains a dangerous threat as he eyes a comeback to the White House. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The Biden campaign stressed that Trump – who has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the case was political – remains a dangerous threat as he eyes a comeback to the White House. "In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain," the statement continued. Vladimir Putin Putin warns of "serious consequences" if Western weapons strike Russia "But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box." The White House was even less eager to get its hands dirty. "We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment," Ian Sams, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson, said in a curt statement. From Biden himself, there was no comment on Thursday as he remained at his home in Delaware for the ninth anniversary of his son Beau's death from brain cancer in 2015.

Michael Cohen and Mike Johnson react to Trump hush money conviction

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and key prosecution witness in his trial, on Thursday hailed the guilty verdict against the former president. "Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law," Cohen, a tainted former insider who turned on his old boss, said on X. "While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters." On the other end of the spectrum, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson made a statement calling the conviction date "a shameful day in American history."