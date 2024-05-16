Trump lawyers aim to discredit Michael Cohen as hush money grilling continues

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's attorneys pressed his former fixer Michael Cohen again on Thursday when he took the stand to testify for the second time in the historic hush money trial.

Donald Trump's one-time fixer and key witness Michael Cohen (l.) testified for the second time on Thursday in his former boss's hush money criminal trial. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

The defense team has sought to cast Cohen as a disgruntled ex-employee out for blood at a trial, which is being heard just six months before election day when Trump hopes to retake the White House.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche kicked his second round of questioning off by emphasizing Cohen's history of lies – a bid to dissuade jurors from believing Cohen's account that he broke the law at Trump's behest.

In addition to listing Cohen's past lies, the defense also played clips of the witness's podcast episodes that frequently discussed the former president.

"You better believe I want this man to go down," he said in one 2020 episode.

Cohen has said repeatedly, under both direct and cross-examination, that he takes "responsibility" for his actions and has faced consequences.

Trump, the first former US president to be tried criminally, has complained his current campaign for another White House term is being stymied by the court proceedings, which he has to attend every day.

The former president is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election when her account of a sexual encounter with the then-Republican nominee could have doomed his campaign.