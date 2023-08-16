Donald Trump lawyer gives puzzling donations to Trump's political enemies

Atlanta, Georgia - While Donald Trump continues to slander anyone he sees as a political opponent, it turns out a member of his own legal team has a history of financially backing many of them.

Drew Findling (c.), an attorney representing Donald Trump (r.) in the Georgia election probe, donated to the campaign of the district attorney in the case, Fani Willis (l.). © Collage: JOE RAEDLE, Theo Wargo/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Past moves by Trump's legal counsel have many scratching their heads.

On Tuesday, Rolling Stone obtained a financial filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission which revealed Trump attorney Drew Findling donated $1,440 to Fani Willis' campaign in July 2022 as she was running for Fulton County District Attorney.

In the past, the attorney has been publicly critical of Trump, and has supported other Democratic candidates including Joe Biden, to whom he donated $8,400 during the 2020 election cycle.

Earlier this week, Willis announced charges against Trump and 18 others of racketeering and other offenses related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, and Findling is set to represent Trump.

Findling, who has gained a reputation for defending high-profile celebrities such as Cardi B and DaBaby, told Insider in August 2022 after joining Trump's team that though he "may differ politically" from some of his clients, "that doesn't change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations."

He went on to describe Georgia's election probe of Trump as "erroneous and politically driven persecution."