Donald Trump loses key attorney ahead of two major upcoming trials
New York, New York - Donald Trump has lost a key attorney at the last minute ahead of two major trials that are expected to begin in the coming months.
According to The New York Times, attorney Joseph Tacopina sent notice to a Manhattan court on Monday that he is withdrawing from representing Trump in a criminal case that alleges the former president illegally paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
He also withdrew from an appeal Trump filed against the May 2023 verdict from a lawsuit brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll, where Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming her and ordered to pay $5 million in damages.
The hush money case is expected to begin in late March, while the appeals case has yet to have a trial date set.
Tacopina, who began representing Trump in early 2023, has an impressive resume of winning cases for high-profile clients, including rapper A$AP Rocky and Fox News Host Sean Hannity, who called him one of the "greatest defense attorneys of all time."
The loss comes as Trump faces 91 criminal charges and a mountain of other legal issues while running for re-election. On Monday night, he saw a huge win in Iowa's caucuses – the first vote in the 2024 presidential race.
Trump is expected to attend a second defamation trial from Carol that is set to begin on Tuesday.
Cover photo: Collage: JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP