Donald Trump loses key attorney ahead of two major upcoming trials

New York, New York - Donald Trump has lost a key attorney at the last minute ahead of two major trials that are expected to begin in the coming months.

Former President Donald Trump (r) suffered a loss to his legal team on Monday when attorney Joseph Tacopina withdrew from two major upcoming trials. © Collage: JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to The New York Times, attorney Joseph Tacopina sent notice to a Manhattan court on Monday that he is withdrawing from representing Trump in a criminal case that alleges the former president illegally paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He also withdrew from an appeal Trump filed against the May 2023 verdict from a lawsuit brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll, where Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming her and ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

The hush money case is expected to begin in late March, while the appeals case has yet to have a trial date set.

Tacopina, who began representing Trump in early 2023, has an impressive resume of winning cases for high-profile clients, including rapper A$AP Rocky and Fox News Host Sean Hannity, who called him one of the "greatest defense attorneys of all time."

The loss comes as Trump faces 91 criminal charges and a mountain of other legal issues while running for re-election. On Monday night, he saw a huge win in Iowa's caucuses – the first vote in the 2024 presidential race.