Trump heads back to court with E. Jean Carroll lawsuit expected to inflict more pain

New York, New York - Donald Trump is expected to be back in court Tuesday in New York for a civil case in which he has already been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll.

Donald Trump is expected to be in court on Tuesday as a judge decides how much he should pay for defaming E. Jean Carroll. © Collage: REUTERS & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A jury in May of last year concluded that Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store in 1996.



It awarded her around $2 million for the assault and $3 million for defamation over Trump's remark in 2022, calling her claim "a complete con job."

Tuesday's trial will address how much Trump should be forced to pay for separate remarks he made about Carroll in 2019, as president. She is seeking $10 million in damages.

The second trial opens with jury selection just a day after Trump's big win in the Iowa caucuses. The runaway favorite for the Republican nomination said last week he planned to attend the proceedings in person and face Carroll, now 80. He did not do this in the first trial.

Trump cannot introduce any evidence to argue he did not sexually assault Carroll and that he did not defame her, the judge has said.

Reports say the ex-president will attend the opening session on Tuesday, before heading to a campaign rally in New Hampshire.