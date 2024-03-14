Donald Trump offered brief delay in hush money trial

New York, New York - Prosecutors preparing to put Donald Trump on trial in New York for allegedly covering up hush money payments offered a delay of up to 30 days Thursday after both sides received a deluge of case documents, court filings showed.

Donald Trump has been offered a delay of up to 30 days in his hush money trial in New York. © Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

Trump's side had previously sought a delay to the March 25 start of the criminal trial, the first ever of a former president.

Trump, again the Republican candidate for this year's election, is accused of covering up hush money payments related to his successful 2016 bid for the White House.

The former president faces 34 counts of accounting fraud, which include transactions linked to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"[Prosecutors] do not oppose a brief adjournment of up to 30 days to permit sufficient time for defendant to review the US Attorney's Office [documents]," the Manhattan District Attorney said in its submission to the court.

Prosecutors say Trump illegally covered up remittances to longtime aide Michael Cohen to reimburse him for payments made to bury stories about Trump's alleged extramarital sexual relations with Daniels and a Playboy model.