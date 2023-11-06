Donald Trump reacts to Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson getting booed: "Sloppy Chris!"

Kissimmee, Florida - Presidential candidate Chris Christie was booed during a recent event in Florida for his ramped up criticism of former president and 2024 Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump .

Presidential hopeful Chris Christie (r.) received boos and heckles during a recent speaking event in Florida over his criticism of Donald Trump. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A Florida showing has ignited a Trump tit-for-tat once again.

According to Fox News, the crowd at the Florida Freedom Summit began booing and yelling "Trump!" and "Drop out now!" on Saturday as Christie prepared to take the stage to speak.

Christie, who has made a habit of regularly criticizing Trump on the campaign trail, stood at the podium, smiling as the crowd continued.

"Well now it feels like home, thank you all very much," the former New Jersey governor joked in a video of the incident.

"What a shock, you're for Trump. I'm gonna fall over dead," he said. "Now look, every one of those boos, every one of those catcalls, every one of those yells will not solve one problem we face in this country."

"Your anger against the truth is reprehensible," he later added.

Christie was followed shortly after by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who met a similar fate after he told the crowd that it seemed "a significant likelihood" that Trump would be found guilty of a felony by next year, which resulted in the crowd booing him for more than a minute.