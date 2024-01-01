Donald Trump reveals reason for Melania's absence: "It's a very tough one"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump held a huge New Year's party at his Mar-a-Lago estate over the weekend, but many attendees were left wondering where his wife Melania was.
In a video being shared around social media, the former president is seen at Sunday's shindig, speaking to the crowd as he reveals why his significant other wasn't by his side.
"Melania — great First Lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother," he explained. "Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully, she'll be recovering.
"So I just want to say 'hello' to the First Lady," he continued. "We just spoke down in Miami — great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok, but it's a tough one, it's a very tough one.
"So she sends her love to everybody, and she knows probably about 95% of the people here like I do," he added. "And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible."
Is Donald and Melania Trump's relationship on the rocks?
Trump had quite a year in 2023, and 2024 is expected to be even more chaotic as he faces 91 criminal charges, which may jeopardize his run for re-election.
Through it all, Melania has been noticeably silent regarding her husband's mountain of issues and has made very sparse public appearances, causing heavy speculation about the state of their relationship.
Most recently, she was absent from a Christmas photo the Trump family recently shared.
Sources close to Melania recently claimed that the former first lady is planning a comeback to the public eye in 2024 in an effort to "join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history."
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX EDELMAN / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP