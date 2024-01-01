Donald Trump reveals reason for Melania's absence: "It's a very tough one"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump held a huge New Year's party at his Mar-a-Lago estate over the weekend, but many attendees were left wondering where his wife Melania was.

On Sunday, Donald Trump held a New Year's Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he was caught on video explaining why his wife Melania couldn't be there. © Collage: ALEX EDELMAN / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a video being shared around social media, the former president is seen at Sunday's shindig, speaking to the crowd as he reveals why his significant other wasn't by his side.

"Melania — great First Lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother," he explained. "Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully, she'll be recovering.

"So I just want to say 'hello' to the First Lady," he continued. "We just spoke down in Miami — great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok, but it's a tough one, it's a very tough one.

"So she sends her love to everybody, and she knows probably about 95% of the people here like I do," he added. "And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible."