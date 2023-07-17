Donald Trump says US is run by "perverts, criminals, and thugs" in doom and gloom speech

West Palm Beach, Florida - Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump gave a speech that painted America to be one of the worst places on the planet.

Donald Trump gave a speech over the weekend at the Turning Point Action Conference, where he described America as a "hellhole" run by "perverts." © JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Turning Point Action Conference took place on Saturday evening with a handful of big-name conservative speakers, such as Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, and JD Vance.

But the biggest guest was Trump, who gave a speech where he pushed the idea that the US is in the worst shape it's ever been in, and his absence from politics is part of the problem.

"The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country," Trump said, as reported by The Independent.

"Millions of illegal aliens have stormed across our borders. It is an invasion, like a military invasion," he continued. "Our rights and liberties are being torn to shreds. Your country is being turned into a third-world hellhole, run by censors, perverts, criminals, and thugs."

Trump pushed his long debunked theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and addressed the multiple indictments and pending legal cases he faces by calling them "bulls**t."

"Every time the radical left Democrats indict me... I consider it to be a great badge of honor and courage," he explained. "I am doing it for you. I am being indicted for you."