Donald Trump says US is run by "perverts, criminals, and thugs" in doom and gloom speech
West Palm Beach, Florida - Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump gave a speech that painted America to be one of the worst places on the planet.
The Turning Point Action Conference took place on Saturday evening with a handful of big-name conservative speakers, such as Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, and JD Vance.
But the biggest guest was Trump, who gave a speech where he pushed the idea that the US is in the worst shape it's ever been in, and his absence from politics is part of the problem.
"The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country," Trump said, as reported by The Independent.
"Millions of illegal aliens have stormed across our borders. It is an invasion, like a military invasion," he continued. "Our rights and liberties are being torn to shreds. Your country is being turned into a third-world hellhole, run by censors, perverts, criminals, and thugs."
Trump pushed his long debunked theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and addressed the multiple indictments and pending legal cases he faces by calling them "bulls**t."
"Every time the radical left Democrats indict me... I consider it to be a great badge of honor and courage," he explained. "I am doing it for you. I am being indicted for you."
Donald Trump takes victory lap after strong Turning Point straw poll results
On Sunday, the Turning Point Action Straw Poll was released, which demonstrated the amount of support each speaker gained among attendees of the event. Trump dominated the competition by a long shot with over 85% approval rating, with Perry Johnson following at 7.8 percent, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in third place at 4.3.
"Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote," Trump shared on Truth Social on Sunday evening.
"Turning Point put on a GREAT event in West Palm Beach," Trump added, "setting all kinds of records, including in attendance!"
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP