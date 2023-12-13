Donald Trump sells mugshot suit: "Most historically significant artifact"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is once again selling NFTs, but this time, he is offering MAGA fans a chance to get their hands on "the most historically significant artifact in United States history."

Donald Trump is selling a trading card that features the mugshot from his arrest in Georgia and a piece of the suit he wore that day. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former president is now selling a new lineup of "mugshot edition" NFT digital trading cards that his website says "[enriches] the theme 'never surrender'" and brings Trump's biggest achievements "to life with vibrant artistry."

While Trump has previously sold rounds of his NFTs, which feature fake images of him in costumes, superhero poses, and fantastical settings, this time, he is offering the deal of a lifetime.

MAGA fans willing to drop $4,653 on 47 NFT cards at $99 a piece will receive a physical "official mugshot card" featuring the photo of Trump taken during his August arrest in Georgia.

The card also contains a small cutout piece of the suit Trump was wearing that day, which the site describes as "the most historically significant artifact in United States history."

As if that weren't enough to make a Trump devotee sweat in anticipation, those big MAGA ballers are also promised a private dinner with the Don himself at his Mar-a-Lago estate.