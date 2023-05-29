Donald Trump shares Memorial Day rant and warns of "misfits and lunatic thugs"

Palm Beach, Florida - It looks like Donald Trump is using yet another holiday to rant on social media about his greatest political woes.

Donald Trump posted a lengthy rant on Truth Social on Memorial Day, speaking about things such as "misfits and lunatic thugs." © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Leave it to the former president to send the wrong message at the wrong time.

Similar to his odd Mother's Day post where he bashed the mothers of his political opponents, Trump has taken it upon himself to use Memorial Day the only way he knows how: by spewing unproven allegations.

In a lengthy, all-caps, single-sentence rant on Truth Social, Trump starts by addressing the holiday elephant in the room: "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, BUT ESPECIALLY TO THOSE WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE."

However, the embattled former president dropped the Memorial Day talk soon after, pivoting to one of his many talking points about "THREATS OF THE TERRORISTS, MISFITS AND LUNATIC THUGS WHO ARE WORKING FEVERISHLY FROM WITHIN TO OVERTURN AND DESTROY OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY, WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN IN GREATER PERIL THAN IT IS RIGHT NOW."

In typical Trump fashion, he ended the lengthy rant with his "make America great again" catchphrase.

Despite being in the midst of numerous legal battles, Trump still in 2024 presidential race alongside current Republican foe, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.