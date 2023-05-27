Ron DeSantis slams Donald Trump for "moving to the left" and becoming "a different guy"

Tallahassee, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Donald Trump in a recent interview, describing himself as more conservative than his opponent for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Who is more conservative: Trump or DeSantis? The latter thinks it's him.

DeSantis shared his damning critique of the former president in an interview this week with radio host Matt Murphy.

"It seems like he's running to the left and I have always been somebody that's just been moored in conservative principles," DeSantis explained.

"So these will be interesting debates to have. But I can tell you, you don't win nationally by moving to the left. You win nationally by standing for bold policy," he continued. "We showed that in Florida."

DeSantis went on to say that Trump "is going left on a lot of issues" and "is a different guy today" than he was during his first campaign.

He added he believes Trump's 2024 campaign is going in "the wrong direction" and said he doesn't know why Trump began attacking him.

"After I won a big victory he wasn't happy with that. And he does his thing on social media. So you'd have to ask him about that," DeSantis said.