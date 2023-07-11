Donald Trump struts into UFC 290 alongside Dana White after finger-pointing Las Vegas rally

Las Vegas, Nevada - Former President Donald Trump wowed the crowd at UFC 290 to kick off International Fight Week, and it had nothing to do with his fighting abilities.

Donald Trump (r.) attends UFC 290 and talks with UFC President Dana White. © Steve Marcus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Leave it to Trump to make a very public appearance amid his many legal woes.

On Saturday night, videos posted on Twitter of the pay-per-view UFC event show the former president strutting into T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas alongside UFC President Dana White and a slew of security guards, shaking hands and waving to those in attendance.

Trump's grand debut at UFC 290 came right before the co-main event card for the night got underway, which featured a featherweight fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, which Volkanovski won, and a flyweight battle between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno, which Pantoja won.

Of course, this wasn't the first UFC fight night that Trump has attended, as the first former president to face federal criminal charges also attended UFC 264 and UFC 287.

Trump's appearance at UFC 290 came hours after the 2024 presidential hopeful held a campaign rally in Las Vegas, where he promised to "deport the criminal illegal aliens that have come into our country" and to "obliterate the deep state."