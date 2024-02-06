Donald Trump suffers huge blow as appeals court shoots down immunity defense

Washington DC - Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution as a former president and can face prosecution on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Donald Trump is not immune to prosecution on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the claim that Trump was immune from criminal liability for actions he took as president was "unsupported by precedent, history or the text and structure of the Constitution."



The ruling, which all three judges agreed on, added: "For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution."

The frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination has until February 12 to appeal the decision, which clears the way for special counsel Jack Smith's election subversion case to go ahead.

Trump had been scheduled to go on trial on March 4, but the district judge overseeing the case was forced to postpone the start of the trial pending a ruling on the immunity issue by the appeals court.



Judge Tanya Chutkan had rejected the defense in December.

Trump could take his appeal straight to the Supreme Court, which is already poised to deliver a crucial verdict on whether he is disqualified from holding public office under the 14th Amendment's so-called insurrection clause.

"If immunity is not granted to a president, every future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party," the 77-year-old's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told AFP.