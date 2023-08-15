Donald Trump teases new report that will clear his name

Bedminster, New Jersey - Following the announcement of his fourth criminal indictment of the year, Donald Trump claimed he will soon present a report that will exonerate him of any wrongdoing.

In a rant shared on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump says he will soon present a report that will prove his innocence in the Georgia election probe. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Will Trump soon clear his own name?

On Tuesday morning, hours after Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis announced Trump would be charged with 13 felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, Trump shared a rant to Truth Social explaining that soon he will present evidence that will prove his innocence.

"A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 AM on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," the former president stated.

"Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others," he continued. "There will be a complete EXONERATION!"

Since losing the 2020 election, Trump and some of his closest allies have shamelessly pushed the narrative that the election was stolen from him, despite multiple sources and government agencies telling them otherwise. Willis' probe found that Trump and others went as far as pressuring local legislators over the results after the election took place.