Donald Trump Jr. lashes out at rumors of Nikki Haley getting Trump's VP pick

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump 's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. rejected rumors that his father may pick Republican presidential opponent Nikki Haley to be his vice president if he wins re-election in 2024.

Don Trump Jr. (r.), the son of former President Donald Trump, responded with vitriol to rumors that his father might choose Nikki Haley as his vice president in 2024. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It appears Don Jr. is clearly not a fan of Ms. Haley.

In a recent interview with Newsmax, Jr. boldly stated, "I wouldn't have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen."

"Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She's a puppet of the establishment in Washington DC," he explained. "She's the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control - no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence."

He also added that if she is picked as his dad's VP running mate, "all you get is her... trying to destroy Donald Trump from within, forever."

Both Haley and Trump Sr. are running in the Republican Primary race. And while Trump is leading in most states by a wide margin, Haley has seen notable bumps in polls in recent months.

She has also gained high-profile support and endorsements from several establishment Republican donors and even some Democrats, in an effort to pushback against Trump and his MAGA base, which they do not believe should represent the Republican Party.

With Haley becoming a growing threat to Trump, it has left many speculating on what exactly he plans to do about it.