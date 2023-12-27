Donald Trump Jr. lashes out at rumors of Nikki Haley getting Trump's VP pick
Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. rejected rumors that his father may pick Republican presidential opponent Nikki Haley to be his vice president if he wins re-election in 2024.
It appears Don Jr. is clearly not a fan of Ms. Haley.
In a recent interview with Newsmax, Jr. boldly stated, "I wouldn't have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen."
"Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She's a puppet of the establishment in Washington DC," he explained. "She's the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control - no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence."
He also added that if she is picked as his dad's VP running mate, "all you get is her... trying to destroy Donald Trump from within, forever."
Both Haley and Trump Sr. are running in the Republican Primary race. And while Trump is leading in most states by a wide margin, Haley has seen notable bumps in polls in recent months.
She has also gained high-profile support and endorsements from several establishment Republican donors and even some Democrats, in an effort to pushback against Trump and his MAGA base, which they do not believe should represent the Republican Party.
With Haley becoming a growing threat to Trump, it has left many speculating on what exactly he plans to do about it.
Will Donald Trump pick Nikki Haley as his vice president?
Though they are currently challengers in the presidential race, Haley and Trump used to have a good work relationship.
In 2016, then-president Trump tapped Haley to be his ambassador to the United Nations. After serving only a bit more than a year, Haley resigned from the position in 2018 to "take a break" from public service.
CBS reported last week that Trump has been asking his inner circle to weigh in on the idea of him choosing Haley as his VP, but the former president himself has yet to confirm the rumor.
When asked about the rumors, Haley, on the other hand, responded, "I don't run for second."
Choosing Haley could be a good move strategically for Trump, as he could use it as leverage to get her to agree to drop out of the race, giving him a smooth path to victory.
Unfortunately, it could also be disastrous, as his MAGA base seems to be collectively rejecting her for multiple reasons, the biggest being that she has ramped up criticism of him as the race has gone on.
MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to agree with Don Jr., as she said in an interview last week that "MAGA would revolt" if Trump adds Haley to his team.
Other signs point to another fellow candidate still in the race, Vivek Ramaswamy, as Trump's possible VP pick – or even MTG herself.
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP