Chris Christie makes big announcement about 2024 White House bid

Windham, New Hampshire - Chris Christie , the former New Jersey governor, dropped from the Republican race for president on Wednesday, capping a long-shot, seven-month bid centered on defeating Donald Trump .

Chris Christie has dropped out of the Republican presidential primary race ahead of the Iowa and New Hampshire contests. © REUTERS

Christie, who has taunted Trump more than any other candidate in the crowded GOP primary field, failed to gain traction in a party that remains largely loyal to the 45th president. In one debate, Christie called Trump "Donald Duck."



In remarks at a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night, Christie said that he had run because a "case had to be made against" Trump. But the one-time New Jersey leader acknowledged he had no path to victory.

"It's clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign," Christie said.

But Christie, who could have split the vote of anti-Trump Republicans, said the decision was based on one overriding aim: "I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again."

"That's more important than my own personal ambitions," he added.