Donald Trump trashes late Senator John McCain in upcoming book

Palm Beach, Florida - Five years after the death of Senator John McCain, former President Donald Trump is once again dissing him, describing his memorial as the "world's longest funeral."

In his upcoming book titled Letters To Trump, which will feature 150 personal letters to the former president during his public career, Trump reportedly includes some commentary on McCain and his 2018 funeral.



"I never warmed to him, never felt good about anybody having anything to do with John McCain and never will, even despite the fact that at their request, I gave him the world’s longest funeral, 11 days," Trump wrote.

"Much like his wars, it never ended."

Trump even goes on to poke at John's daughter, Megan McCain.

"At the request of many of [Meghan's] representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world's longest funeral," Trump continued, "designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan."

McCain and Trump despised each other, trading shots up until the former's death on August 25, 2018.