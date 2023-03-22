Donald Trump apparently wants to be handcuffed with an arrest "spectacle" and become "a martyr"

Palm Beach, Florida - As the possibility of his arrest continues to loom, Donald Trump has reportedly been telling his advisors that he wants the big moment to be a "spectacle."

As Donald Trump soon faces being indicted, he has reportedly been thinking of ways to make the moment into a "spectacle," and make himself into "a martyr." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & The Photo Access

According to the Guardian, multiple advisors to the former president have claimed he wants to be put in handcuffs and escorted to his potential impending court appearance.

Those close to him also noted that above all, Trump wanted to use the moment to galvanize his base, and avoid, at all costs, anything that "would make him look weak or like a loser."

The former president even allegedly joked that he wanted to get shot while doing a perp walk, arguing that it would make him "a martyr" and win him the 2024 elections.

It appears Trump has been anxiously waiting as a New York grand jury investigates a hush money payment of $130,000 he allegedly gave porn star Stormy Daniels to keep an affair between them a secret.

The payments were recorded as legal expenses, which may get him charged with falsifying business records and tax fraud.

But what is actually happening with Trump's possible arrest?