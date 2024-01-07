Donald Trump's actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots revealed in new testimony: "Very angry"

Washington DC - New details have been uncovered about Donald Trump 's apparent inaction during the January 6 Capitol riots .

Witnesses in Donald Trump's federal election subversion case reportedly told prosecutors Trump was "not interested" in stopping the January 6 riots. © Collage: Jon Cherry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

Sources familiar with Trump's federal election subversion case have revealed testimony from key witnesses that claim Trump did not want to discourage his hundreds of supporters who descended on the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Dan Scavino, Trump's former deputy chief of staff, reportedly told prosecutors his boss was "very angry" that day over the idea that the election was stolen from him, and he believed his supporters were at the Capitol to act "angry on his behalf."



As the riots intensified, Scavino said Trump remained seated at a table with arms folded watching details unfold on Fox News. He also noted Trump "was just not interested" in doing more to stop the riots.

"This is all your legacy here, and there's smoke coming out of the Capitol," Scavino claims he told Trump in a phone call later that night.