Donald Trump's actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots revealed in new testimony: "Very angry"
Washington DC - New details have been uncovered about Donald Trump's apparent inaction during the January 6 Capitol riots.
Sources familiar with Trump's federal election subversion case have revealed testimony from key witnesses that claim Trump did not want to discourage his hundreds of supporters who descended on the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
Dan Scavino, Trump's former deputy chief of staff, reportedly told prosecutors his boss was "very angry" that day over the idea that the election was stolen from him, and he believed his supporters were at the Capitol to act "angry on his behalf."
As the riots intensified, Scavino said Trump remained seated at a table with arms folded watching details unfold on Fox News. He also noted Trump "was just not interested" in doing more to stop the riots.
"This is all your legacy here, and there's smoke coming out of the Capitol," Scavino claims he told Trump in a phone call later that night.
Did Donald Trump refuse to quell the violence on January 6?
Scavino went on to detail how he and multiple White House officials urged Trump to do more to quell the violence, but he still refused.
Former aide Nick Luna claimed that when Trump was notified that his Vice President Mike Pence was rushed to a secure location, Trump responded, "So what?"
Luna explained to prosecutors that the response demonstrated Trump was "capable of allowing harm to come to one of his closest allies."
Trump then went on to share a message on social media condemning Pence for not having the courage to "to do what should have been done."
Multiple aides apparently pressed Trump to release a message calling for peace, but he continued to refuse.
Trump finally gave in around 4 PM at the request of his daughter Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, and recorded a video telling supporters that though the election was stolen, "we have to have peace. So go home."
