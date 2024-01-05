Donald Trump's ballot battle spreads to Illinois and Massachusetts after new legal moves

Springfield, Illinois - Voters in Illinois and Massachusetts have picked up the fight to keep ex-President Donald Trump off their respective states' presidential ballots this year.

Donald Trump's right to run for president in the states of Illinois and Massachusetts is being challenged on the basis of the 14th Amendment. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Five Illinois residents on Thursday filed a petition with the state's election board, asking it to bar Trump from running in both the 2024 primary and national elections.

In collaboration with the advocacy group Free Speech For People, which describes itself as "a national non-profit non-partisan organization," they cited the now-familiar "insurrection clause" in the Constitution's 14th Amendment to argue Trump should be disqualified from running for office again.

The same challenge was brought in Massachusetts, according to CNN, who reported that former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, and "a mix of Republican, Independent, and Democratic voters" were said to have joined the effort.

Similar legal attempts have mushroomed all over the country, with mixed results. In Michigan and Minnesota, judges have already ruled against keeping Trump off the ballot.



But the battle is heating up in Maine and particularly Colorado, where the state's highest court declared the 77-year-old ineligible to appear on primary ballots due to his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.