Donald Trump launches another Supreme Court appeal in Colorado

Denver, Colorado - Former President Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States to enforce his participation in the primary election in the state of Colorado, Trump's campaign team announced on Wednesday.

With this move, Trump seeks to overturn a decision by the highest court in Colorado that disqualified him from the state's primary due to his role in the storming of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

On December 20, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible for the March 5 state primary.

Trump hopes to win the 2024 presidential election and return to the White House, but his opponents are trying to have his name removed from the ballot in several states.

Trump's opponents are arguing on the basis of a constitutional amendment that excludes people from elections who have instigated a "rebellion" against the Constitution. So far, they have only been successful in Colorado and the northeastern state of Maine.

Maine's top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, ruled on December 29 that the ex-president's primary nomination petition was "invalid."

According to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Trump is "not qualified to hold the office of the President," the ruling reads.