FBI chief reveals Trump shooter researched JFK assassination before attack

Washington DC - The gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a campaign rally searched online for details about the November 1963 shooting of President John F. Kennedy in the days before the attack, the FBI director said Wednesday.

The gunman (l.) who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a campaign rally searched online for details about the fatal shooting of President John F. Kennedy (r.) in the days before the attack. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / MediaPunch

FBI chief Christopher Wray, testifying before a congressional committee, also said the gunman flew a drone over the area where the former president was scheduled to speak about two hours before he took the stage.



Wray told members of the House Judiciary Committee that investigators "do not yet have a clear picture of his motive" for the July 13 shooting, but "we are digging hard because this is one of the central questions for us."

He said the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks (20), "appears to have done a lot of searches of public figures, in general," but "there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of rhyme or reason to it so far."

"A lot of the usual repositories of information have not yielded anything notable in terms of motive or ideology," he said.

"Starting somewhere around July 6 or so, he became very focused on former president Trump and this rally," Wray said, and he registered that same day to attend the campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"On July 6, he did a Google search for, quote, 'How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?'" he said, a reference to Kennedy's assassination by Lee Harvey Oswald.

"So that's a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind."

The FBI director said there is no evidence "so far" that Crooks had any accomplices or co-conspirators.