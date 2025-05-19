Former Capitol cop slams Trump for refusing to honor Jan. 6 officers: "Petty b***hes"

Washington DC - Former officer Michael Fanone recently criticized President Donald Trump and other MAGA Republicans for refusing to honor him and other officers who defended the Capitol during the January 6 riots .

Former Capitol cop Michael Fanone (r.) recently criticized Donald Trump and other Republicans for refusing to display a plaque honoring January 6 riot officers. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP

In a recent interview, Fanone was asked about how House Republicans have opted out of displaying a plaque in the Capitol to pay tribute to the officers who fought back as a swarm of Trump supporters attacked the building on January 6, 2021.

MAGA Republicans have fallen in line with Trump's false narrative that the rioters that day were all "peaceful protesters," and their opposition comes in spite of congressional approval for a bill to display the plaque signed by former President Joe Biden back in 2022.

Fanone said that a lot of officers probably want to see the plaque displayed in accordance with the law, but argued that Republicans have "a very difficult time adhering to the law," adding the party is "being led by a convicted felon who incited an insurrection against its country."

He shared further scathing criticism as he declared, "I think most Republican leaders are petty b***hes. Just like their dear leader Donald Trump is a petty b***h."

"I have a message for [House Speaker] Mike Johnson as to where they should place the plaque," Fanone added, "I think that it would be a perfect presentation if the plaque was shoved up his a**."