George Clooney issues challenge to Trump after "get out of politics" demand

Los Angeles, California - George Clooney shot back at Donald Trump after the Republican demanded he stay out of politics.

In a recent interview, actor George Clooney gave shared his response after former President Donald Trump called on him to "get out of politics." © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, Clooney sat down for an interview with comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who read a Truth Social post Trump wrote in response to the Hollywood actor's influential op-ed calling on President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign.

Trump launched a vicious attack on Clooney at the time, telling him to "get out of politics and go back to television."

"I will if he does" was the 63-year-old's nonchalant response on Jimmy Kimmel Live, garnering laughs and cheers from the audience.

"That's a trade-off I'd do," he added.

Clooney has been a long-time Democrat and a stark critic of Trump's, once describing him as a "xenophobic fascist."

Shortly after the actor's op-ed was published, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the race, a move Clooney described to Kimmel as "something really extraordinary."

The long-time TV host, who is also an outspoken Trump critic, asked if Clooney was afraid Trump would use "the power of the federal government" to go after him if he wins re-election.

"Yeah, I have, but... I'm comforted in the fact that he's coming after you first," the star joked.