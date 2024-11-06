Here's what Trump's election could mean for abortion rights in the US

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's second presidential term could herald a new wave of attacks on abortion access across the US, with or without a Republican-controlled Congress.

People attend Our Bodies Our Lives: A Rally for Reproductive Freedom at the Bayfront Amphitheater on September 14, 2024, in Miami, Florida. The rally was held to advocate for the passage of Amendment 4, which will be on the state of Florida's November ballot, giving women a constitutional right to abortion in the state.

Here's a closer look at the legal tools available to a future administration intent on curtailing the right – and how abortion rights defenders are preparing to fight back.

For advocates of abortion rights, the nightmare scenario is a Republican-controlled Congress enacting sweeping national restrictions or an outright ban.

The Republican former president's Supreme Court picks were pivotal in dismantling decades of legal precedent protecting the national right to abortion.

While Trump has at times hinted at moderation during the 2024 campaign – even suggesting he might veto any anti-abortion "ban" that lands on his desk – some fear Project 2025 as the real battle plan.

Published by the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation, the document offers a roadmap for harsher executive branch restrictions, developed with input from former Trump officials. Trump has publicly distanced himself from the document.