Abortion and reproductive rights: Where do the 2024 presidential candidates stand?

Washington DC - Abortion and reproductive rights have been made a main focus of t he 2024 presidential election, but where do the individual candidates fall on the issue?

© JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the past few decades, abortion and reproductive rights have been major subjects of every US election.

Most of the conversation has been driven by either pro-life advocates – many of whom see abortion as murder, and life as a God-given right – or pro-choice advocates who argue that women should have a right to decide for themselves if they are ready to be mothers and what to do with their bodies.

Much of the focus on the issue this election cycle has surrounded the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, which made it so that individual states can create their own individual abortion laws.

While pro-life advocates and lawmakers have argued that the move was the perfect middle ground to appease both pro-life and pro-choice advocates, a recent Pew Research Center poll found that the majority of Americans disapprove of the change.

Roe's overturning opened the doors for conservative lawmakers in many states to enact extreme abortion measures and in some cases ban it entirely.

Pro-choice advocates have argued that the mess has caused harm to women in those states, as many have had to rely on dangerous unregulated means to terminate their pregnancies or were forced to travel out of state for the procedure.

In some extreme cases, women have either died or had health issues after being denied the procedure despite there being the potential for harm to the mother or the child.

As the November election approaches, here is where the 2024 presidential candidates stand on abortion and reproductive rights.