Hillary Clinton lets it rip over Donald Trump indictment: "The system is working"

New York, New York - Hillary Clinton, who ran and lost the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016, reacted as the former president was hit with his fourth criminal indictment of the year.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton (r.) reacted in a recent interview to the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump. © Collage: POOL & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Clinton (75) sat down with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Monday evening for a previously scheduled interview that fell on the same day Trump was expected to be indicted in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn results in the state.

"I didn't think that [this appearance] would be under these circumstances, yet another set of indictments," Clinton said, laughing at the irony.

The former first lady then took the high road.

"I don't feel any satisfaction," Clinton said of Trump's legal issues.

"The only satisfaction may be that the system is working, that all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies, and his enablers to try to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light, and justice is being pursued."

Clinton ran against and lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, despite winning the popular vote. For a time, he and his followers' repeatedly called to "lock her up," for Clinton's alleged mishandling of classified documents while she served as Secretary of State.



Though multiple investigations found that she did not deliberately mishandle documents, Trump and his allies continue to argue that he should be exonerated from his own indictments of mishandling classified docs, because she was never charged for her alleged crimes.