Hillary Clinton lets it rip over Donald Trump indictment: "The system is working"
New York, New York - Hillary Clinton, who ran and lost the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016, reacted as the former president was hit with his fourth criminal indictment of the year.
Clinton (75) sat down with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Monday evening for a previously scheduled interview that fell on the same day Trump was expected to be indicted in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn results in the state.
"I didn't think that [this appearance] would be under these circumstances, yet another set of indictments," Clinton said, laughing at the irony.
The former first lady then took the high road.
"I don't feel any satisfaction," Clinton said of Trump's legal issues.
"The only satisfaction may be that the system is working, that all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies, and his enablers to try to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light, and justice is being pursued."
Clinton ran against and lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, despite winning the popular vote. For a time, he and his followers' repeatedly called to "lock her up," for Clinton's alleged mishandling of classified documents while she served as Secretary of State.
Though multiple investigations found that she did not deliberately mishandle documents, Trump and his allies continue to argue that he should be exonerated from his own indictments of mishandling classified docs, because she was never charged for her alleged crimes.
Hillary Clinton slams Donald Trump amid fourth indictment
The interview took place a few hours before Willis made her announcement of Trump's fourth indictment, but Clinton's reaction to the impending news went viral on social media. Many users called attention to the arguably deserved glow of the former first lady, who has suffered endless smearing and hate from Trump and the far right since before and after losing the election in 2016.
Maddow also asked Clinton about Trump's reaction to the recent loss by the US women's soccer team, which he said was due to the team being "woke" and seemed to gloat in wake of their defeat.
"Well they were a bunch of pushy women," Clinton joked, continuing on to describe them as "a women's team who were outspoken, who were proud, who were confident."
"I have some experience knowing the kind of women that people like Trump hate," Clinton added, with a cheeky undertone.
