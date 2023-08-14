Donald Trump's fourth indictment is reportedly imminent!

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump is set to face his fourth criminal indictment of the year, and charges may be coming as soon as this week!

Former President Donald Trump may get hit with criminal charges in the Georgia election probe this week, marking his fourth indictment this year. © Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Two sources told the Guardian that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation into Trump's alleged role in attempting to overturn the state's 2020 election results, will announce charges against the former president sometime early this week.

Over the weekend, the DA filed summons for former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and reporter George Chidi, who are expected to testify on Tuesday.

The findings of the investigation will reportedly be laid out in a two-day presentation given to a grand jury that typically meets on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Willis has been investigating Trump since 2021, after he made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, demanding he "find 11,780 votes" to secure a win over Joe Biden.

The probe, which has heard testimony from over 75 witnesses, has resulted in accusations that Trump and his allies pressured other election officials and created a plot to install fake electors.