Trump slams "woke" USWNT after World Cup exit

Palm Beach, Florida - Former US president Donald Trump took a swipe at his own country's women's soccer team on Sunday evening after they crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Sweden, declaring that "woke equals failure."

Former president Donald Trump took to Twitter to rage at the USWNT after their devastating World Cup loss to Sweden. © REUTERS

Despite sealing American glory at the previous two World Cups, the team have become a lightning rod for anger from the US political right, in part because of their advocacy for social justice.



Many conservatives were particularly chagrined by players taking the knee during the national anthem, in protest at the country's record on racial equality.

Their co-captain, Megan Rapinoe, was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump's successor, Joe Biden.

She was among the players who missed penalties during Sunday's shoot-out, as the Stars and Stripes made their earliest ever exit from a Women's World Cup, after a 0-0 draw in Melbourne.

Trump, who is running for a White House return in the 2024 election, wrote on his own TruthSocial website that the loss was "fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden."

"Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. Woke equals failure," he wrote.

"Nice shot Megan," he added, in a jibe at Rapinoe, the former Ballon d'Or and World Cup Golden Boot winner.