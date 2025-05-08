House Republicans pass bill for Trump's Gulf of Mexico name change

Washington DC - The US House on Thursday voted to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," turning into federal law an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in his first week in office.

The bill's passage is largely symbolic, as other countries are under no obligation to use Trump's new designation and the measure is unlikely to pass the Senate, where it requires Democratic votes.

Upon taking office, Trump signed executive orders changing the name of the body of water and also reverting the name of Denali, America's highest peak, to its former moniker Mt. McKinley.

Trump's actions sparked criticism from Indigenous groups in Alaska and raised diplomatic concerns with Mexico, where President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested calling the US "Mexican America."

The House bill directs federal agencies to update their documents and maps to reflect the name change.

"Codifying the rightful renaming of the Gulf of America isn't just a priority for me and President Trump. It's a priority for the American people," said far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who authored the bill.

Republican moderate Don Bacon told CNN however the move "seems juvenile."

"We're the United States of America. We're not Kaiser Wilhelm's Germany or Napoleon's France... we're better than this. It just sounds like a sophomore thing to do," he said.