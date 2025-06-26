Iran's Khamenei mocks Trump's "exaggerated" bombing claims and declares victory

Tehran, Iran - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday said US President Donald Trump "exaggerated" the impact of US strikes on nuclear sites in the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (r.) mocked US President Donald Trump for overstating the results of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. © Collage: REUTERS

In his first appearance since a ceasefire with Israel took effect, he hailed his country's "victory" and vowed never to surrender to the US, while claiming that Washington had been dealt a "slap" after striking Iranian nuclear sites.

The remarks came amid growing doubts over the actual extent of the damage inflicted by American strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites during the war launched without provocation by Israel.

"The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration," Khamenei said.

The US "has gained nothing from this war," he said, adding that Sunday's strikes "did nothing significant" to Iran's nuclear facilities.

"The Islamic republic won, and in retaliation dealt a severe slap to the face of America," he said, a reference to Iran's missile launch targeting the largest US base in the Middle East.

"I want to congratulate the great Iranian nation... for its victory over the fallacious Zionist regime," he added, claiming that Israel had "almost collapsed" because of Iran's strikes.

Both Iran and Israel had already claimed they won, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailing on Tuesday a "historic victory" for Israel.