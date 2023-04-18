Is Donald Trump's "You're fired!" era back again?

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump said if he makes it back to the White House in 2024, he will force federal employees to take and pass a civics test.

Former president Donald Trump vowed to require federal employees to undergo a civics test if he is reelected. © IMAGO / The Photo Access

Is Trump's "You're fired!" era back again?

In a recent 2024 presidential campaign video, Trump touted his plan, which he asserted was inspired by the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate last year, where classified documents taken from the White House were discovered.

"I will require every federal employee to pass a new civil service test demonstrating an understanding of our constitutional limited government," he explained.

He said the test will include subjects like "command of due process rights, equal protection, free speech, religious liberty, federalism, [and] the Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure."

"We will put unelected bureaucrats back in their place, liberate the US economy, and attract millions of jobs and trillions of dollars to our shores," he added.

Trump's plan was slammed by critics as an effort to surround himself with only people that are loyal to him, which undermines the democratic foundation the US government was built upon.

Many social media users spoke out against the plan, with some calling it "authoritarian" and "fascist."

"Fascism in the flesh," one user commented. "Take over the government and install loyalists."