Ivanka Trump hails Joe Rogan as "legend" in new inauguration snaps

Washington, DC - Ivanka Trump shared a photo of her dad President Donald Trump and podcaster Joe Rogan the day before inauguration day, calling them "legends" in a gushing Instagram post.

Donald Trump's (r.) daughter Ivanka (c.) shared a photo of him with podcaster Joe Rogan. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ivankatrump

The photograph of Ivanka Trump, President Trump, and Joe Rogan was taken at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, during a pre-inauguration event on Sunday.

"Two Legends," Ivanka captioned the post, alongside an American flag emoji. "Missing from this shot @DanaWhite & @lexfridman! Wish you two were in this one!"

Rogan's wife Jessica, whom Ivanka Trump referred to as "the one and only," was credited as having taken the snap.

Rogan is thought to have played a significant role in Trump's re-election in November after he had the then-candidate and his running mate JD Vance on his popular podcast.

He also had tech billionaire Elon Musk, who this week gave a Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration rally, on the show days before the election.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to come on the show but dropped out when Rogan refused to record anywhere but his studio in Austin, Texas. The podcaster then went on to endorse Trump for president.

Ivanka Trump is not expected to play a major role in President Trump's second administration despite having served as an advisor during his first term.