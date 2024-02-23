Trump seeks dismissal of classified documents case, citing presidential immunity

West Palm Beach, Florida - Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal court Thursday to dismiss charges that he illegally removed classified documents from the White House upon leaving office, arguing he is protected by presidential immunity.

By claiming presidential immunity, Donald Trump is seeking to get his charges dismissed in a case involving mishandling of classified documents. © REUTERS

This case involving Trump taking documents with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and thwarting investigators' attempts to recover them is one of four criminal indictments Trump faces as he runs for a second presidential term.



Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 40-count indictment brought in Florida by special counsel Jack Smith.

In a 20-page motion, lawyers for Trump argued that when he removed the documents from the White House, it was an official act.

"President Trump made this decision while he was still in office. The alleged decision was an official act, and as such is subject to presidential immunity," the motion states.