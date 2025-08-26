Judge rebukes Trump administration as "judicial overreach" lawsuit is tossed

Washington DC - A federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against other judges and rebuked the White House for attacks on the judiciary.

District Judge Thomas Cullen, who was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term, dismissed the unusual suit brought by the Justice Department against all of the 15 federal district judges in Maryland.

The Trump Justice Department filed suit after the chief district judge in the eastern state issued a standing order requiring the government to give undocumented migrants facing expulsion 48 hours to contest their removal.

Instead of appealing the order to a higher court, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of suing the 15 district judges in Maryland, accusing them of "judicial overreach."

Cullen, who normally sits in a district in Virginia, was brought in to hear the case since the federal district judges in Maryland were defendants.

In a scathing 37-page ruling against the Justice Department, he said suing federal judges was a "novel and potentially calamitous" approach.

"If the Executive truly believes that Defendants' standing orders violate the law, it should avail itself of the tried-and-true recourse available to all federal litigants: It should appeal," he said.

Cullen also had harsh words for White House attacks on the judiciary.