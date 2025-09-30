Judge slams Trump's arrests of pro-Palestinian student protestors in scathing ruling

Washington DC- The Trump administration 's policy of arresting and trying to deport international students for protesting in support of Palestinians is blatant and illegal suppression of free speech, a judge said Tuesday.

A judge slammed Trump's policy of arresting and trying to deport international students for protesting in support of Palestinians in a scathing ruling. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

US District Judge William Young, in a scathing ruling issued in Boston, said the crackdown by the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department amounted to "truly scandalous and unconstitutional suppression of free speech."

He said the Trump administration targeted non-citizen students backing the Palestinians as Israel's assault on Gaza grinds on, with the "goal of tamping down pro-Palestinian student protests and terrorizing similarly situated" students.

Young, who was appointed by the late Republican President Ronald Reagan, said he would decide on a remedy – what to do about this Trump administration behavior – after a future hearing.

Starting in March, immigration authorities started arresting and trying to deport international students who had been active in opposing Israel's genocidal assault in Gaza.

The detainees were not charged with any crime, and some spent weeks in ICE facilities, often very far from where they lived.

The Trump administration has depicted the arrests as a fight against antisemitism and argued without providing evidence that the students targeted for arrest encouraged violence or supported the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

The administration argued that foreign students do not have the same rights to free speech that US citizens do.

"Yes, they do," Young said in his ruling. "The First Amendment does not draw President Trump’s invidious distinction and it is not to be found in our history or jurisprudence."