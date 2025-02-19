Hochul slams Trump's nixing of NYC congestion pricing: "We'll see you in court"

New York, New York - Governor Kathy Hochul fired back after President Donald Trump 's administration moved to kill New York's nascent congestion pricing scheme designed to ease traffic and finance public transport by imposing tolls on drivers in Manhattan.

The $9 daytime toll for motorists entering areas of Manhattan south of Central Park was introduced in early January after being approved at the last minute before the inauguration of the Republican president – a native New Yorker.

In a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy terminated approval for the pilot program, sparking an immediate backlash from city officials.

But Trump celebrated the move on his Truth Social network, posting: "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Hochul hit back, posting on X her support of the program, saying it was proving a success and gaining backers "every day".

"We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king," she wrote. "We'll see you in court."

In a press conference, she said the move was "an attack on our sovereignty and independence from Washington."

The city's Metropolitan Transportation Authority quickly filed a lawsuit to challenge the order.