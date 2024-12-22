Lara Trump makes final call on taking Florida Senate seat

Palm Beach, Florida - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump , has withdrawn her name from consideration to fill a Florida Senate seat.

Following Trump's election win, Lara announced that she was stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee – a role she was elected to back in March.

The move led to a lot of speculation about what her political future would hold, and reports began to circulate that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering hand-picking her to fill the Senate seat of Marco Rubio, whom the president-elect has tapped to be his Secretary of State.

But on Saturday, Lara said in an X post that "after an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many," she has decided to withdraw herself from consideration.

"I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future," she wrote. "In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment."

Lara, the wife of Eric Trump, has seen a rapid rise to MAGA stardom this year, but accusations of nepotism have shrouded her political career in controversy.

Nevertheless, Lara noted in the post that she has "a big announcement that I'm excited to share" coming in January.