Lara Trump teases RNC plan to "physically handle" ballots in 2024 election
Washington DC - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of presidential candidate Donald Trump, recently laid out the Republican National Committee's plan to take control of the 2024 elections.
On Tuesday, Lara sat down for an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, where she spoke about the committee's effort to employ operatives to monitor polling stations around the country during the elections in November.
"We now have the ability at the RNC not just to have poll watchers – people standing in polling locations – but people who can physically handle the ballots," she stated.
A consent decree passed in 1982 placed strict limits on how the RNC could conduct poll-watching activity after the Democratic National Committee sued them for allegedly using voter intimidation tactics on minorities.
In 2018, a federal judge declined to extend the decree, effectively bringing it to an end.
Laura explained that its end would be a big benefit to the RNC but gave a wrong explanation of how it came to be.
"So there was a moratorium for about 40 years on the RNC actually training people to work in these polling locations," she explained. "Last year, the judge who implemented that passed away, so that gives us a great ability, heading into what I assume everyone understands is the most important election of our lifetimes."
She went on to issue a grave warning to anyone who would ever consider cheating in a US election, stressing the "severity" of doing so.
"If we catch you cheating – and we're looking for you out there to cheat – we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law," she said. "It is not worth it to cheat in a federal election. That is a crime, my friends, you do not want to commit."
Is the RNC has Donald Trump's secret weapon in 2024?
Lara's comments come after her father-in-law helped get her elected to co-chair of the RNC, a big step in his effort to install more MAGA loyalists in Washington ahead of November.
Donald Trump is currently facing a number of legal battles while he runs for re-election, with at least two of them being directly related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
To this day, he still continues to claim, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him, and as a prerequisite, all MAGA loyalists must hold the same belief.
Since taking on her new role, Lara has vowed to use RNC funds however she can to help Trump win re-election, including helping to pay his growing legal expenses.
Her recent remarks have received heavy criticism on social media, with many users calling the efforts "authoritarian" and overt "election interference."
Former RNC chair Michael Steele pointed out that the "moratorium" that Laura brought up was specifically put into place "because the RNC was caught cheating."
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP