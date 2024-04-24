Lara Trump teases RNC plan to "physically handle" ballots in 2024 election

Washington DC - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of presidential candidate Donald Trump , recently laid out the Republican National Committee's plan to take control of the 2024 elections.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, recently claimed the RNC will employ polling station operatives to "physically handle" election ballots. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Lara sat down for an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, where she spoke about the committee's effort to employ operatives to monitor polling stations around the country during the elections in November.

"We now have the ability at the RNC not just to have poll watchers – people standing in polling locations – but people who can physically handle the ballots," she stated.

A consent decree passed in 1982 placed strict limits on how the RNC could conduct poll-watching activity after the Democratic National Committee sued them for allegedly using voter intimidation tactics on minorities.

In 2018, a federal judge declined to extend the decree, effectively bringing it to an end.

Laura explained that its end would be a big benefit to the RNC but gave a wrong explanation of how it came to be.

"So there was a moratorium for about 40 years on the RNC actually training people to work in these polling locations," she explained. "Last year, the judge who implemented that passed away, so that gives us a great ability, heading into what I assume everyone understands is the most important election of our lifetimes."

She went on to issue a grave warning to anyone who would ever consider cheating in a US election, stressing the "severity" of doing so.

"If we catch you cheating – and we're looking for you out there to cheat – we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law," she said. "It is not worth it to cheat in a federal election. That is a crime, my friends, you do not want to commit."