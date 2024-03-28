Larry David tells us how he really feels about Trump: "He's such a little baby"

Los Angeles, California - Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David has made a career of finding the humor in just about everything, but he doesn't seem to find Donald Trump very funny at all.

On Wednesday, CNN shared a clip from an interview David did with anchor Chris Wallace, where the comedian was asked how much politics following the 2020 elections has "pissed [him] off."

David held nothing back, explaining that he "can't go a day without thinking about what [Trump's] done to this country because he's such a little baby."

"He's thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election]," David explained. "I mean, it's so crazy. He's such a sociopath. He's so insane.

"He just couldn't admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost!" he continued. "And look how he's fooled everybody. He's convinced all these people that he didn't lose.

"He's such a sick man," he added. "He is so sick."