Larry David tells us how he really feels about Trump: "He's such a little baby"
Los Angeles, California - Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David has made a career of finding the humor in just about everything, but he doesn't seem to find Donald Trump very funny at all.
On Wednesday, CNN shared a clip from an interview David did with anchor Chris Wallace, where the comedian was asked how much politics following the 2020 elections has "pissed [him] off."
David held nothing back, explaining that he "can't go a day without thinking about what [Trump's] done to this country because he's such a little baby."
"He's thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election]," David explained. "I mean, it's so crazy. He's such a sociopath. He's so insane.
"He just couldn't admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost!" he continued. "And look how he's fooled everybody. He's convinced all these people that he didn't lose.
"He's such a sick man," he added. "He is so sick."
Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm faced uproar from far right
While David rarely comments publicly on politics, the latest and final season of Curb, which airs Sunday nights on HBO, makes fun of a number of current political and social issues and features cameos by prominent Democrats, including Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.
A recent episode managed to gain the ire of Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who slammed it for depicting Trump supporters "as racists and red necks".
The full interview will be available on HBO's streaming platform Max on Friday, March 29.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Joshua Blanchard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP