Marjorie Taylor Greene has MAGA meltdown after latest Curb Your Enthusiasm

Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently watched the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and to say she wasn't a fan is an understatement.

Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to a recent episode of Larry David's (l.) show Curb Your Enthusiasm for being critical of Georgia voting laws and the MAGA movement. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

If there's one thing that MTG can't seem to take, it's a joke.

On Tuesday, the "MAGA MVP" shared a lengthy social media rant about the comedy series' episode titled The Lawn Jockey, which she described as "a glaring reminder of why most Georgians resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits."

"This week's episode lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and red necks, and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud," she continued.

"We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!"

She then went on to tie in her hate for the episode with her disdain for electric vehicles, describing both as "madness and the agenda of the left!"