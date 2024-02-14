Marjorie Taylor Greene has MAGA meltdown after latest Curb Your Enthusiasm
Washington DC - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently watched the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and to say she wasn't a fan is an understatement.
If there's one thing that MTG can't seem to take, it's a joke.
On Tuesday, the "MAGA MVP" shared a lengthy social media rant about the comedy series' episode titled The Lawn Jockey, which she described as "a glaring reminder of why most Georgians resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits."
"This week's episode lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and red necks, and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud," she continued.
"We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!"
She then went on to tie in her hate for the episode with her disdain for electric vehicles, describing both as "madness and the agenda of the left!"
How did Curb Your Enthusiasm leave Marjorie Taylor Greene so triggered?
Curb Your Enthusiasm is a comedy show created by and starring Larry David, the co-creator of Seinfeld. The show follows a quasi-fictionalized version of Larry's life as he tries to navigate through relationships and awkward social situations.
The episode that seemed to trigger MTG was the show's most recent episode, The Lawn Jockey, where Larry unknowingly violates Georgia’s Election Integrity Act by giving a bottle of water to a woman waiting in line to vote.
He then becomes something of a hero to Black Georgians, including Georgia politician Stacey Abrams who makes a surprise cameo, after he is arrested over the law, which he describes as "barbaric."
Larry is later confronted by a man wearing a MAGA hat for "messing with our elections" as he attempts to replace a Black lawn jockey for his "avowed racist" sister.
While the show doesn't tend to focus on politics, it previously made fun of former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement in the premier episode of season 10, where David realizes that people in public leave him alone if he shamelessly wears a MAGA hat.
The 13th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premiered on HBO on February 4, and will air new episodes every Sunday until the series finale on April 7.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP