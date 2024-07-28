Lindsey Graham swears Trump isn't regretting JD Vance as his running mate

Washington DC - Senator Lindsey Graham has been playing defense for his fellow politician, JD Vance, who has been facing public pressure after being chosen to run alongside Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump .

In a recent interview, MAGA Republican Lindsey Graham argued that Donald Trump was not regretting choosing JD Vance to be his vice presidential nominee. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Graham sat down for an interview on the CBS show Face the Nation, where he was asked if Trump, who the senator is close with, had any "regrets" over choosing Vance to be the vice presidential nominee.

Graham argued that Vance has one of "the most compelling stories in American politics," which is chronicled in his popular memoir Hillbilly Elegy, and emphasized, "The American-first agenda will be in good hands" with Vance.

He went on to add that whoever Democratic nominee Kamala Harris chooses to be her running mate will "buy into her agenda" and accused Harris of allowing enough drugs to cross the southern border that it could "kill everybody in the world."

Graham was later asked about past remarks Vance made regarding "childless cat ladies," which recently sparked controversy for being offensive towards people without children, but he argued that Vance is a "good person" who will help Trump win.