Donald Trump reveals who he thinks was "biggest loser" of fourth GOP debate
Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the recent Republican Party's fourth primary debate, revealing who he thought was the "biggest loser" during the event.
Just after midnight on Saturday morning, nearly three days after the debate was held, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to dub the event's many losers and one winner.
"So many people are asking what I thought of history's lowest rated 'presidential' debate, & how would I rate the players," he shared.
"It's so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me."
Trump, who has refused to participate in any debates, first slammed "terrible" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for "his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs."
He went on to drag former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who he believes is "not fit, mentally or physically, to be President."
Donald Trump bashes GOP presidential candidates in debate recap
The former president then took shots at "Birdbrain" Nikki Haley, who he said "looked different and lost," despite the fact that she has recently seen huge surges in the polls, placing her in second place behind Trump, and has received several notable endorsements and donor support.
But "the biggest loser" of the night was debate host Megyn Kelly, who Trump said "has lost whatever she once had, which wasn't very much."
Of Vivek Ramaswamy, the fourth candidate on the stage that night, Trump said he "WINS because he thinks l'm great."
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP