Donald Trump reveals who he thinks was "biggest loser" of fourth GOP debate

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the recent Republican Party's fourth primary debate, revealing who he thought was the "biggest loser" during the event.

Donald Trump shared a social media post on Saturday, revealing who he believed to be the winners and losers of the recent GOP debate. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, nearly three days after the debate was held, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to dub the event's many losers and one winner.

"So many people are asking what I thought of history's lowest rated 'presidential' debate, & how would I rate the players," he shared.

"It's so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me."

Trump, who has refused to participate in any debates, first slammed "terrible" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for "his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs."

He went on to drag former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who he believes is "not fit, mentally or physically, to be President."