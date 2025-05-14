Mike Johnson weighs in on whether Trump's "big, beautiful" bill will pass

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Republicans moved closer Wednesday to finalizing a giant bill encompassing most of his domestic agenda, although its fate remains uncertain amid a bitter row over spending cuts to health care.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he was "very optimistic" about getting dissidents on board before the crucial vote. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After marathon meetings that went through the night, two key House committees approved their portions of Trump's much-touted "big, beautiful" bill, led by a $5 trillion extension of his first-term tax cuts.

But members clinging to seats in liberal districts, and with tough re-election fights in next year's midterms, have voiced deep misgivings about the health care cuts attached to the package.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday approved a more than $700 billion reduction in health care spending – mostly by slashing the Medicaid program that insures 70 million low-income people.

That would leave more than eight million Americans without coverage, according to a nonpartisan estimate by the Congressional Budget Office.

Democrats have angrily defended the at-risk entitlements and say the proposed tax cuts are a debt-inflating gift to the rich, funded by the middle class.

House Republicans are slated to attend a briefing Thursday to iron out remaining misgivings, before a final floor vote next week.

