Mike Pence slams Donald Trump for calling January 6 rioters "hostages" and "patriots"

Washington DC - Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized his former boss, Donald Trump , for repeatedly referring to the January 6 Capitol rioters as "hostages" and "patriots."

© Collage: Brendan Smialowski & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Pence sat down for an interview on the CBS show Face the Nation, where he described Trump's framing of the rioters as "unacceptable."

"It's very unfortunate in a time when there are American hostages being held in Gaza, that the President or any other leaders would refer to people that are moving through our justice system as hostages," Pence explained.

He went on to say that he was at the Capitol during the riots, and "the assaults on police officers, ultimately in an environment that claimed lives, is something that I think was tragic that day; I'll never diminish it."



The former vice president's reaction came after Trump held a rally on Saturday in Ohio, which opened with an announcer asking the audience to "please rise for the horribly and unfairly treated January 6 hostages" as the former president held a salute during a national anthem sung by the rioters.