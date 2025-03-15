New Trump travel ban may target dozens of countries

Washington DC - President Donald Trump may be mulling introducing strict travel restrictions for more than 40 countries, including an all-travel ban on at least 11 nations, reports suggest.

Trump is reportedly on the verge of outright banning travel from at least 11 countries, with major restrictions likely to be imposed on more than 40. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Officials close to the matter shared a 43-country list with The New York Times of nations that are likely to face either severe restrictions on travel into the US, or an outright ban.

The draft list is structured in a three-tier color-based system, each of which corresponds to different measures to stem travelers and put pressure on governments to yield to the Trump administration's various demands.

Tiers are structured in red, orange, and yellow, with red being the most extreme category, banning "all travel" into the US.

Orange countries may have their visas "sharply restricted," while yellow countries may be given "60 days to address concerns." As of writing, no further information is known about what those concerns are.

Weeks earlier, rumors surfaced that travel from Pakistan and Afghanistan would be banned by Trump, after an executive order directed Cabinet members to identify countries that should be restricted.

The report – which had a due date of March 12 – is now likely in the hands of Trump. If the draft list shared with The Times proves accurate, it would place Pakistan on the orange, not red list.